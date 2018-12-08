Help The @planetfordwhisperer and @officialliljesse make a difference this Christmas with their toy drive and your new unwrapped toy donation, now through Saturday, December 8, 2018 From 2PM to 6PM! The public is invited to help by dropping off new unopened toys, now through December 8th at both Planet Ford’s locations off I-59 in Humble and off I-45 in Spring. Then, @officialliljesse @kalumjohnson and @Mythiquer will load up the back of the F-150 with toys and goodies for delivery December 10th with Houston Rapper Lil Flip @lilflip713, Rapper T-Wayne @twayne, International Pop Artist Xena Aouita @xenaaouita, and Miss Houston USA @leshaedanielle!!!!

Help Lil Jessie And Friends Donate Toys To The Kids At MD Anderson Cancer Center was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com