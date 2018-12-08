Hatta’s Elves Get Into The Christmas Spirit With Their Annual Bike Giveaway

It’s an annual tradition here at Radio One Houston where Hatta’s Elves come around to help deliver bikes to children in the Houston area and the 2018 edition was no exception. With General Santa on hand to take photos with the kids, other children were surprised to find that they indeed had won bikes for their Christmas.
Also, there was a Grinch — who could hit the shoot dance and also hit the Floss. Something tells me the kids convinced him to really get into the holiday spirit. See the photo gallery below from this year’s Hatta’s Elves Bike Giveaway.
RELATED: Hatta’s Elves Gives Bikes to the Kids
RELATED: [Download] Your Photo From Hatta’s Elves & Godsey – Martin Bike Give-A-Away
RELATED: 2011 Hatta’s Elves
Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018
Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018
1. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018Source:Radio One Houston 1 of 25
2. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018Source:Radio One Houston 2 of 25
3. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018Source:Radio One Houston 3 of 25
4. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018Source:Radio One Houston 4 of 25
5. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018Source:Radio One Houston 5 of 25
6. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018Source:Radio One Houston 6 of 25
7. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018Source:Radio One Houston 7 of 25
8. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018Source:Radio One Houston 8 of 25
9. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018Source:Radio One Houston 9 of 25
10. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018Source:Radio One Houston 10 of 25
11. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018Source:Radio One Houston 11 of 25
12. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018Source:Radio One Houston 12 of 25
13. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018Source:Radio One Houston 13 of 25
14. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018Source:Radio One Houston 14 of 25
15. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018Source:Radio One Houston 15 of 25
16. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018Source:Radio One Houston 16 of 25
17. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018Source:Radio One Houston 17 of 25
18. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018Source:Radio One Houston 18 of 25
19. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018Source:Radio One Houston 19 of 25
20. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018Source:Radio One Houston 20 of 25
21. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018Source:Radio One Houston 21 of 25
22. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018Source:Radio One Houston 22 of 25
23. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018Source:Radio One Houston 23 of 25
24. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018Source:Radio One Houston 24 of 25
25. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018Source:Radio One Houston 25 of 25
Hatta’s Elves Get Into The Christmas Spirit With Their Annual Bike Giveaway was originally published on theboxhouston.com