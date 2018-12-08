CLOSE
Hatta’s Elves Get Into The Christmas Spirit With Their Annual Bike Giveaway

It’s an annual tradition here at Radio One Houston where Hatta’s Elves come around to help deliver bikes to children in the Houston area and the 2018 edition was no exception. With General Santa on hand to take photos with the kids, other children were surprised to find that they indeed had won bikes for their Christmas.

Also, there was a Grinch — who could hit the shoot dance and also hit the Floss. Something tells me the kids convinced him to really get into the holiday spirit. See the photo gallery below from this year’s Hatta’s Elves Bike Giveaway.

Like we always do it this time, Hatta's Elves teamed up with Godsey Martin for the 2018 edition of Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway! Getting kids together at a secret location, kids and parents were able to take pictures with our own Santa General, plus enjoy a few hijinks from Kiotti and the Radio One Houston crew! A ton of fun was had by all from food to games to a little Guitar Hero and ... apparently a Grinch who knows how to hit the shoot dance as well as floss with the kiddos. See the full gallery for all the fun.

Hatta's Elves Get Into The Christmas Spirit With Their Annual Bike Giveaway

Photos
