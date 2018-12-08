Hatta’s Elves Get Into The Christmas Spirit With Their Annual Bike Giveaway

It’s an annual tradition here at Radio One Houston where Hatta’s Elves come around to help deliver bikes to children in the Houston area and the 2018 edition was no exception. With General Santa on hand to take photos with the kids, other children were surprised to find that they indeed had won bikes for their Christmas.

Also, there was a Grinch — who could hit the shoot dance and also hit the Floss. Something tells me the kids convinced him to really get into the holiday spirit. See the photo gallery below from this year’s Hatta’s Elves Bike Giveaway.

Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 25 photos Launch gallery Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 1. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Source:Radio One Houston 1 of 25 2. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Source:Radio One Houston 2 of 25 3. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Source:Radio One Houston 3 of 25 4. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Source:Radio One Houston 4 of 25 5. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Source:Radio One Houston 5 of 25 6. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Source:Radio One Houston 6 of 25 7. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Source:Radio One Houston 7 of 25 8. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Source:Radio One Houston 8 of 25 9. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Source:Radio One Houston 9 of 25 10. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Source:Radio One Houston 10 of 25 11. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Source:Radio One Houston 11 of 25 12. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Source:Radio One Houston 12 of 25 13. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Source:Radio One Houston 13 of 25 14. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Source:Radio One Houston 14 of 25 15. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Source:Radio One Houston 15 of 25 16. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Source:Radio One Houston 16 of 25 17. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Source:Radio One Houston 17 of 25 18. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Source:Radio One Houston 18 of 25 19. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Source:Radio One Houston 19 of 25 20. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Source:Radio One Houston 20 of 25 21. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Source:Radio One Houston 21 of 25 22. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Source:Radio One Houston 22 of 25 23. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Source:Radio One Houston 23 of 25 24. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Source:Radio One Houston 24 of 25 25. Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Source:Radio One Houston 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Hatta’s Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway 2018 Like we always do it this time, Hatta's Elves teamed up with Godsey Martin for the 2018 edition of Hatta's Elves Bike Giveaway! Getting kids together at a secret location, kids and parents were able to take pictures with our own Santa General, plus enjoy a few hijinks from Kiotti and the Radio One Houston crew! A ton of fun was had by all from food to games to a little Guitar Hero and ... apparently a Grinch who knows how to hit the shoot dance as well as floss with the kiddos. See the full gallery for all the fun.

