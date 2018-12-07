People Magazine reports that Michelle Williams and Chad Johnson have called it quits!
The Destiny’s Child singer made the announcement in via Instagram Story on Friday morning the same day she dropped her latest single, “Fearless.”
“I still remain fearless,” she wrote in simple white text on a black background. “I guess I still remain single! Things didn’t work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don’t wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry. #FEARLESS”
Williams and Johnson, 40, announced their engagement in April.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
2 thoughts on “Michelle And Chad Are Over!”
I think HE really dodged a bullet to be honest. Have watched the show on OWN and Michelle really needs to get some help for her issues. I could see this coming. This man really loves her and it has NOTHING to do with color. Love is love. But if you have mental issues you will always sabotage your own happiness. Wishing both of them the very best.
Michelle just dodged a bullet!