CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Michelle And Chad Are Over!

Leave a comment

(Photo credit: Michelle Williams Instagram)

People Magazine reports that Michelle Williams and Chad Johnson have called it quits!

The Destiny’s Child singer made the announcement in via Instagram Story on Friday morning the same day she dropped her latest single, “Fearless.”

“I still remain fearless,” she wrote in simple white text on a black background. “I guess I still remain single! Things didn’t work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don’t wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry. #FEARLESS”

Williams and Johnson, 40, announced their engagement in April.

7 Photos Of Michelle Williams & Chad Johnson Showing Their Love For Each Other
7 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Broke off engagement , Chad Johnson , Michelle Williams

2 thoughts on “Michelle And Chad Are Over!

  1. Arthur Kimble on said:

    I think HE really dodged a bullet to be honest. Have watched the show on OWN and Michelle really needs to get some help for her issues. I could see this coming. This man really loves her and it has NOTHING to do with color. Love is love. But if you have mental issues you will always sabotage your own happiness. Wishing both of them the very best.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close