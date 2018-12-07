Michelle And Chad Are Over!

People Magazine reports that Michelle Williams and Chad Johnson have called it quits!

The Destiny’s Child singer made the announcement in via Instagram Story on Friday morning the same day she dropped her latest single, “Fearless.”

“I still remain fearless,” she wrote in simple white text on a black background. “I guess I still remain single! Things didn’t work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don’t wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry. #FEARLESS”

Williams and Johnson, 40, announced their engagement in April.

