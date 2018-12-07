Jonathan McReynolds, Tori Kelly & Jekalyn Carr Lead The 2019 Gospel Grammy Nominations

The 2019 Grammy Awards were revealed today and young singers Jonathan McReynolds, Tori Kelly, and Jekalyn Carr are leading the way! All three were nominated for Best Performance/song and Best Gospel Album!

In the Contemporary Christian category, Tauren Wells received a nom for his song “Known”

Check out the full list below! Congratulations to the nominees!

Best Gospel Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.

YOU WILL WIN

Jekalyn Carr; Allen Carr & Jekalyn Carr, songwriters

WON’T HE DO IT

Koryn Hawthorne

NEVER ALONE

Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin & Victoria Kelly, songwriters

CYCLES

Jonathan McReynolds Featuring DOE; Jonathan McReynolds, songwriter

A GREAT WORK

Brian Courtney Wilson; Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson & Brian Courtney Wilson, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.

RECKLESS LOVE

Cory Asbury; Cory Asbury, Caleb Culver & Ran Jackson, songwriters

YOU SAY

Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram & Paul Mabury, songwriters

JOY.

for KING & COUNTRY; Ben Glover, Matt Hales, Stephen Blake Kanicka, Seth Moslely, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

GRACE GOT YOU

MercyMe Featuring John Reuben; David Garcia, Ben Glover, MercyMe, Solomon Olds & John Reuben, songwriters

KNOWN

Tauren Wells; Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp & Tauren Wells, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.

ONE NATION UNDER GOD

Jekalyn Carr

HIDING PLACE

Tori Kelly

MAKE ROOM

Jonathan McReynolds

THE OTHER SIDE

The Walls Group

A GREAT WORK

Brian Courtney Wilson

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.

LOOK UP CHILD

Lauren Daigle

HALLELUJAH HERE BELOW

Elevation Worship

LIVING WITH A FIRE

Jesus Culture

SURROUNDED

Michael W. Smith

SURVIVOR: LIVE FROM HARDING PRISON

Zach Williams

Best Roots Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

UNEXPECTED

Jason Crabb

CLEAR SKIES

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

FAVORITES: REVISITED BY REQUEST

The Isaacs

STILL STANDING

The Martins

LOVE LOVE LOVE

Gordon Mote

