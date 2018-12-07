Jonathan McReynolds, Tori Kelly & Jekalyn Carr Lead The 2019 Gospel Grammy Nominations

The 2019 Grammy Awards were revealed today and young singers Jonathan McReynolds, Tori Kelly, and Jekalyn Carr are leading the way! All three were nominated for Best Performance/song and Best Gospel Album!
In the Contemporary Christian category, Tauren Wells received a nom for his song “Known”
Check out the full list below! Congratulations to the nominees!
Best Gospel Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.
YOU WILL WIN
Jekalyn Carr; Allen Carr & Jekalyn Carr, songwriters
WON’T HE DO IT
Koryn Hawthorne
NEVER ALONE
Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin & Victoria Kelly, songwriters
CYCLES
Jonathan McReynolds Featuring DOE; Jonathan McReynolds, songwriter
A GREAT WORK
Brian Courtney Wilson; Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson & Brian Courtney Wilson, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.
RECKLESS LOVE
Cory Asbury; Cory Asbury, Caleb Culver & Ran Jackson, songwriters
YOU SAY
Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram & Paul Mabury, songwriters
JOY.
for KING & COUNTRY; Ben Glover, Matt Hales, Stephen Blake Kanicka, Seth Moslely, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
GRACE GOT YOU
MercyMe Featuring John Reuben; David Garcia, Ben Glover, MercyMe, Solomon Olds & John Reuben, songwriters
KNOWN
Tauren Wells; Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp & Tauren Wells, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.
ONE NATION UNDER GOD
Jekalyn Carr
HIDING PLACE
Tori Kelly
MAKE ROOM
Jonathan McReynolds
THE OTHER SIDE
The Walls Group
A GREAT WORK
Brian Courtney Wilson
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.
LOOK UP CHILD
Lauren Daigle
HALLELUJAH HERE BELOW
Elevation Worship
LIVING WITH A FIRE
Jesus Culture
SURROUNDED
Michael W. Smith
SURVIVOR: LIVE FROM HARDING PRISON
Zach Williams
Best Roots Gospel Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.
UNEXPECTED
Jason Crabb
CLEAR SKIES
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
FAVORITES: REVISITED BY REQUEST
The Isaacs
STILL STANDING
The Martins
LOVE LOVE LOVE
Gordon Mote
Jonathan McReynolds, Tori Kelly & Jekalyn Carr Lead The 2019 Gospel Grammy Nominations was originally published on praisedc.com