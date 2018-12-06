CLOSE
Cleveland
SPORTS: Tristan Thompson Faces a Fine For Flipping The Bird

Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

CLEVELAND– The NBA fined Tristan Thompson $15,000 for making an inappropriate gesture to a group of fans during Monday night’s game at Barclays Center.

The Cleveland center was caught on video flipping his middle finger to hecklers while walking off the court at the end of the game.

The Cavs beat the Nets, 99-97, to break their four-game skid. Thompson put up 19 points with 14 rebounds.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Mitchell Leff and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of TMZ Sports, YouTube, and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

SPORTS: Tristan Thompson Faces a Fine For Flipping The Bird was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

