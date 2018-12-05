These Are Houston’s Most Popular Destinations In 2018 … According To Lyft

Lyft has released the winners of their fourth annual Lyftie Awards, breaking down where passengers tend to go in their favorite cities over a calendar year.

For Houston, everybody loves hitting up Whataburger after a fun night out as it won the award for Most Visited Late Night Restaurant. If you wanted to go partying, Lyft took the most passengers to Midtown in 2018, giving it the title of Most Visited Late-Night Neighborhood.

As far as the one spot in Houston everyone goes to that you can’t really replicate anywhere else? White Oak Music Hall, which won the Only In Houston award. The most visited gym or fitness studio according to Lyft? LA Fitness and the most visited concert venue? NRG Stadium. We think it’s probably due to everyone going to TWO On The Run 2 tour concerts, a Taylor Swift concert and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The favorite brunch spot for Lyft drivers to drop people off at? Snooze AM Eatery and the favorite bar? Kung-Fu Saloon. To see the full list of winners, head here.

