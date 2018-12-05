Man Accused Of Stripping Naked And Climbing Into Fountain At Church Pleads Not Guilty

Many of us go to church to hear the word of God and gain a closer relationship with him. But for a man in North Dakota, church proved to be his undoing – literally – when he arrived at Spirit of Life Catholic Church.

According to the Review Journal, 21-year-old Zachary Burdick was asked to leave the church when he began allegedly trying to bless members. He later returned and stripped naked, climbing into the fountain and walking down the aisle in front of the congregation including young children.

Police say he was high on drugs that day in October. He recently pleaded not guilty to the indecent exposure charge as well as disorderly conduct.

Lastly, a trial date has not been set but if found guilty could face up to five years in prison.

