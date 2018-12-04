CLOSE
Cleveland
SPORTS: Cavs Great Tristan Thompson Celebrates Win By Giving Nets Fans the Middle Finger

Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: David Liam Kyle / Getty

The father of Khloé Kardashian’s child also plays basketball, and on Monday night Tristan Thompson was feeling pretty good about himself, despite wearing the jersey of a team half a game from the bottom of the crappier conference. That’s because the Cavs captured their fifth win of the season, 99-97 over the Nets in Brooklyn.

To celebrate the win, Thompson decided to flip the bird to a few court-side fans:

You can hear some fans scream “Get out of here, you bum,” but also: “Someone’s gotta get that on video!” Someone did and promptly sent it to TMZ. Capitalism! Brief aside: What type of person talks smack to a player and when that player responds, hopes the offending hand gesture was caught on video? The game was in Brooklyn.

Like Patrick Beverley throwing the basketball at a Mavs fan who allegedly referenced the point guard’s mother while cursing him out, and Kevin Durant’s costly (25 stacks) curse at another Mavs fan when the Warriors were in town, it’s likely the NBA docks Thompson some money for this. We hope it was worth the effort, but we’re glad it happened somewhere that wasn’t Dallas.

 

