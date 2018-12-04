CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland’s Donut Fest is Coming Back in 2019

Sweet Portraits Are Made from Hundreds of Donut Pictures:

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

CLEVELAND – From beer-battered doughnuts to vegan doughnuts and every type in between, Donut Fest is returning to the Land in February and you “do-nut” want to miss it!

Organizers of the festival announced the 2019 Donut Fest will be held on Feb. 10 at Red Space in downtown Cleveland.

Cleveland joins Chicago and New York as the only cities to host the festival.

Next year’s list of vendors has yet to be announced. Last year, participating bakeries include Brewnuts, Jack Frost Donuts, Peace Love & Little Donuts and The Vegan Donut Company, among many others.

Tickets will be $35, which include tickets to taste from each of the participating vendors, plus three coffee tickets and a take-home goodie bag.

 

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of WENN

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland’s Donut Fest is Coming Back in 2019 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

