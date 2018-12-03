CLOSE
Ohio School Security Guard Indicted on Rape

An Ohio security guard based in a high school in Cleveland Ohio has been accused and indicted on rape charges as well as Battery charges. The security guard was said to force a 15 year old girl to perform oral sex on it. The security guard sent many inappropriate pictures to students through social media. Cleveland Metropolitan school district has put the security guard on unpaid leave. Authorities feel like with the accusations against him more student will come together and come forward. He currently sits in jail awaiting trial on the case.

Click here to full story at ABC 10 

Close