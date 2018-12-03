It’s what the holidays are all about, the smiles on the children’s faces! Unfortunately for some families in Baltimore, there hasn’t been much to smile about this year. That’s why we’re asking for your help once again so we can spread “Holiday Smiles” on Christmas morning. It’s the return of the Magic Holiday Smiles Toy Drive!

Look for the Magic Street Team at select Walmart locations where you can drop off your donations of new, unwrapped toys for area kids in need! Then, join us on Friday, Dec. 14th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Walmart in Owings Mills for our big, grand finale toy collection. All the toys that are donated will go to a child in need in time for Christmas morning.

Plus, if you or someone you know, needs some extra help with toys for Christmas this year, fill out the form below and tell us about it. If we pick your story, we’ll send the Magic Elves over with a sleigh full of toys in time for Christmas morning!

List of Drop Off Dates and Locations

Monday, Dec. 3rd (4PM-6PM) at Walmart in Owings Mills – 9750 Reisterstown Road

Tuesday, Dec. 4th (4PM-6PM) at Walmart in Owings Mills – 9750 Reisterstown Road

Wednesday, Dec. 5th (4PM-6PM) at Walmart in Owings Mills – 9750 Reisterstown Road

Thursday, Dec. 6th (4PM-6PM) at Walmart in Owings Mills – 9750 Reisterstown Road

Friday, Dec. 7th (4PM-6PM) at Walmart in Owings Mills – 9750 Reisterstown Road

Monday, Dec. 10th (4PM-6PM) at Walmart in Owings Mills – 9750 Reisterstown Road

Tuesday, Dec. 11th (4PM-6PM) at Walmart in Owings Mills – 9750 Reisterstown Road

Wednesday, Dec. 12th (4PM-6PM) at Walmart in Owings Mills – 9750 Reisterstown Road

Thursday, Dec. 13th (4PM-6PM) at Walmart in Owings Mills – 9750 Reisterstown Road

FINAL DAY TO DONATE: Friday, December 14th from 10a-7p at Walmart in Owings Mills

20 Holiday Looks Plus-Size Women Can Slay In 20 photos Launch gallery 20 Holiday Looks Plus-Size Women Can Slay In 1. IGIGI by Yuliya Raquel Adelle Dress in Noir Dot Source: 1 of 20 2. Monif C’s “RICKI” TUXEDO JUMPSUIT -WINE Source: 2 of 20 3. Pink Clover Metallic Brocade Bardot Skater Dress Source: 3 of 20 4. JIBRI Plus Size Mock Neck Pencil Dress w Ruffle Source: 4 of 20 5. Monif C’s “DAHLIA” RUCHED DRESS -OFF WHITE Source: 5 of 20 6. Adrianna Papell Structured Cape Dress in Red Source: 6 of 20 7. Anna Scholz Mounted Lace & Tulle Skirt Source: 7 of 20 8. Calvin Klein Plus Ribbed Sweater Dress Source: 8 of 20 9. Lafayette 148 New York Plus Mirna Dress Source: 9 of 20 10. Igigi Yasmine Plus Size Dress in Concrete Cheetah Source: 10 of 20 11. Igigi Lakshmi Plus Size Gown in Merlot Source: 11 of 20 12. Eloquii Studio Velvet Gown Source: 12 of 20 13. Eloquii Sequin Party Dress Source: 13 of 20 14. Eloquii Studio Petal Neckline Gown Source: 14 of 20 15. Kiyonna Screen Siren Lace Gown By Kiyonna Source: 15 of 20 16. Modcloth Posh at the Party Dress in Teal Source: 16 of 20 17. MissGuided Plus Size Velvet Wrap Dress Oxblood Source: 17 of 20 18. MYNT 1792 Asymmetrical Overlay Jumpsuit Source: 18 of 20 19. CarmaKoma Antarctica Plus Size Sequins Dress Source: 19 of 20 20. Fame & Partners Gloria 2-Piece Dress Source: 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading 20 Holiday Looks Plus-Size Women Can Slay In 20 Holiday Looks Plus-Size Women Can Slay In

Magic Holiday Smiles Toy Drive was originally published on magicbaltimore.com