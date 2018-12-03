CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Youngstown State Suspect Arrested After Lockdown Was Lifted

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio– Youngstown State University was placed on lockdown Monday morning.

A suspect pulled out a gun during a physical altercation inside Kilcawley Center just after 1 p.m., Youngstown State police said. A number of people witnessed the yelling and pushing. No serious injuries were reported.

Students and staff were asked to shelter in place and lock all doors.

The suspect, who is not a student at the university, turned himself in and the lockdown was lifted at about 1 p.m.

YSU police said they will review what happened during the lockdown and look to make improvements.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Chris So and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Don Emmert and Getty Images

LOCAL NEWS: Youngstown State Suspect Arrested After Lockdown Was Lifted was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

