Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Tell Oprah They Faced Backlash After The Birth Of Their Baby Girl [Video]

Leave a comment
Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Host A Night on the RunWade

Source: Aaron Davidson / Getty

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are opening up about their bundle of joy. As previously reported Gabby and Dwyane welcomed baby Kaavia James via surrogate November 7.

Now they’re telling Oprah all about their baby girl in an all-new special “Oprah at Home with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby.”

During it, they’ll discuss messy miserables making comments about Gabby’s hospital bed photos with their newborn.

“Everyone started talking about why she acting like she just had a baby,” said D. Wade.

“You want to explain that?” Oprah asked Gabby.

Gabby will also speak on her fertility struggle that lead her to have her daughter via surrogate.

“Oprah at Home with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby” will air on Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

via Bossip

 

 

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Tell Oprah They Faced Backlash After The Birth Of Their Baby Girl [Video] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close