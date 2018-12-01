CLOSE
Kareem Hunt No Longer Playing For the Chiefs After Video of Assault Gets Leaked

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – New video surfacing from TMZ shows Kareem Hunt assaulting a woman at The Metropolitan at the 9 in downtown Cleveland during a February 2018 incident.

In the fallout, it was announced Friday evening that the embattled Kansas City running back has been placed on the NFL’s exempt list, meaning he can’t practice, play in, or attend games.

“The NFL’s investigation, which began immediately following the incident in February, will include a review of the new information that was made public today,” the NFL said in its statement.

The Kansas City Chiefs also just announced they have released Hunt from the team.

Hunt, in response to the bombshell news, had this to say to ESPN:

The confrontation involving Hunt was previously reported, but the newly-released security footage shows what happened during the incident.

In the TMZ video, Hunt is seen shoving a woman, who then strikes Hunt back in the face. Hunt then appears to make his way over to the woman who was knocked to the ground during a separate confrontation and kicks her.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Kareem Hunt No Longer Playing For the Chiefs After Video of Assault Gets Leaked was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Close