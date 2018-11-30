CLOSE
Cleveland
SPORTS: LaMelo Bell Helps Spire Institute Beat Out Garfield Heights 93-60

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –Spire Institute came to put on a show against Garfield Heights.

With over 3,000 in attendance at Euclid High School the event was more like a concert than a basketball game.

The hype was set weeks ago.

Just look at the lay-up line

Lavar Ball was in attendance along with his son LiAngelo Ball.

The two sat courtside as they watched the youngest son LaMelo lob passes to teammates like Rocket Watts and Isaiah Jackson (Ohio’s top recruit, according to ESPN).

Check it out in the second tweet below:

Spire got off to a strong start, up by a solid ten points throughout majority of the first.

But they gradually pulled away as time led on.

At halftime it was 26-point blowout but that didn’t stop fans from taking photos with the Lavar and LiAngelo at center court.

Garfield’s Meechie Johnson and Sonny Johnson played well, but the young team just couldn’t keep up.

The final score was 93-60, and LaMelo Ball finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of Jim McIsaac and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Jayne Kamin-Oncea and Getty Images

First through Sixth Video and First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

