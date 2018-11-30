CLOSE
Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: Chiefs Star Kareem Hunt Caught on Tape Attacking Woman at Cleveland Hotel

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

CLEVELAND– Video showing the altercation involving Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt at a downtown Cleveland hotel was posted by TMZ on Friday.

The incident happened at The 9 in the early morning hours of Feb. 10. FOX 8 News first told you about it in the days that followed.

The police report said a 19-year-old woman and her friend were asked to leave Hunt’s room after a night out once he and his friends learned their age. The two women were in the hallway trying to arrange a way home and pounding on the door, according to the reports.

A female friend of Hunt’s walked out of the room to try and convince the women to leave. The police report said she was assaulted by the 19-year-old.

The situation culminated with Hunt going into the hallway. The video from TMZ shows him pushing and kicking the 19-year-old woman.

No charges were filed.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Adriana M. Barraza and WENN

Video Courtesy of TMZ, YouTube, and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Chiefs Star Kareem Hunt Caught on Tape Attacking Woman at Cleveland Hotel was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

