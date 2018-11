via GospelGoodies.com:

The Walls Group literally took it to church in their new video for “Jesus What A Wonderful Child,” just in time for the holidays and embodying all of their personalities.

It starts out in a dry studio where they appear to be recording the song live, but transitions to a church where they start turning up.

Take a look up top!

