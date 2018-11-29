Kevin and Eniko Hart threw their son a Cowboys and Indians party and people were not happy! Fans called it insensitive and ignorant. Kevin came out and defended the theme of his son’s party, saying that it wasn’t racist. Sherri says what he meant to say was I’m rich and everyone was hating because their kids weren’t invited.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Also On Black America Web:
One thought on “That’s What She Said: Cowboys And Indians Party”
We are the last folks to dictate to anyone what is racist to them. Too many of us cry racism over every perceived slight so we have NO right to tell any other group what is and what isn’t offensive to them.