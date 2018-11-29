That’s What She Said: Cowboys And Indians Party

11.29.18
Kevin and Eniko Hart threw their son a Cowboys and Indians party and people were not happy! Fans called it insensitive and ignorant. Kevin came out and defended the theme of his son’s party, saying that it wasn’t racist. Sherri says what he meant to say was I’m rich and everyone was hating because their kids weren’t invited.

Kevin Hart , Kym and Sherri

