LOCAL NEWS: Lance Mason Officially Indicted for Aisha Fraser’s Death

Source: Mike Campbell / EyeEm / Getty

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio– Former Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Lance Mason has been indicted in the murder of his ex-wife, Aisha Fraser.

A grand jury indicted Mason, 51, charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, violating a protection order and grand theft. He faces a second count of felonious assault for allegedly injuring a police officer. The maximum sentence is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Nov. 17, police were called to a home on Chagrin Boulevard in Shaker Heights, where they found Fraser, 45, stabbed to death in the driveway. Mason rammed his SUV into a police cruiser while trying to get away, according to police.

“Aisha Fraser was viciously and cruelly taken from her children by Lance Mason’s cowardly and selfish act,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, in a news release on Thursday. “He stole a loving mother from her children and took an exceptional teacher, neighbor, and role model from the Shaker Heights community. He will be held accountable for his barbaric act.”

Fraser, a beloved sixth grade teacher at Woodbury Elementary School who had a gift of connecting with young people, left behind two daughters. Both girls were at the scene at the time of her murder.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of picture alliance and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Mike Campbell, EyeEm, and Getty Images

LOCAL NEWS: Lance Mason Officially Indicted for Aisha Fraser’s Death was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

