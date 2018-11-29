ELYRIA, Ohio — Columbia Gas of Ohio is shutting off gas service to approximately 2,500 customers Thursday.
According to their website, the natural gas outage will affect customers in Elyria in the Eastern Heights Boulevard and Concord Avenue areas.
Currently they have crews working to review and restore the system. Service will reportedly be restored as soon as possible.
They say they must first shutoff the gas to every customer in the impacted area, then make any needed repairs, and visit each customer, inside their home, to perform a safety inspection and relight appliances.
READ MORE: Fox8.com
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Busà Photography and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Jose A. Bernat Bacete and Getty Images
In The Studio with Sam Sylk [PHOTOS]
In The Studio with Sam Sylk [PHOTOS]
1. Sam Sylk in the studioSource:wzak 1 of 32
2. Sam Sylk in the studioSource:wzak 2 of 32
3. Sam Sylk in the studioSource:wzak 3 of 32
4. Sam Sylk in the studioSource:wzak 4 of 32
5. Sam Sylk in the studioSource:wzak 5 of 32
6. Sam Sylk in the studioSource:wzak 6 of 32
7. Sam Sylk in the studioSource:wzak 7 of 32
8. Sam Sylk in the studioSource:wzak 8 of 32
9. dr. ian sam sylkSource:wzak 9 of 32
10. sam sylk tony rockSource:wzak 10 of 32
11. Mickhal Garrett father of little AniyaSource:in studio wzak 931wzak 11 of 32
12. lalah hathaway sam sylk wzakSource:lalah hathaway sam sylk wzak 12 of 32
13. sam sylk in studioSource:sam sylk in studio 13 of 32
14. sam sylk studioSource:sam sylk studio wzak 14 of 32
15.Source: 15 of 32
16.Source: 16 of 32
17.Source: 17 of 32
18.Source: 18 of 32
19.Source: 19 of 32
20.Source: 20 of 32
21.Source: 21 of 32
22.Source: 22 of 32
23.Source: 23 of 32
24.Source: 24 of 32
25.Source: 25 of 32
26.Source: 26 of 32
27.Source: 27 of 32
28.Source: 28 of 32
29.Source: 29 of 32
30.Source: 30 of 32
31.Source: 31 of 32
32.Source: 32 of 32
LOCAL NEWS: 2,500 Columbia Gas Customers in Elyria to Lose Gas Temporarily was originally published on wzakcleveland.com