LOCAL NEWS: 2,500 Columbia Gas Customers in Elyria to Lose Gas Temporarily

Source: Jose A. Bernat Bacete / Getty

ELYRIA, Ohio — Columbia Gas of Ohio is shutting off gas service to approximately 2,500 customers Thursday.

According to their website, the natural gas outage will affect customers in Elyria in the Eastern Heights Boulevard and Concord Avenue areas.

Currently they have crews working to review and restore the system.  Service will reportedly be restored as soon as possible.

They say they must first shutoff the gas to every customer in the impacted area, then make any needed repairs, and visit each customer, inside their home, to perform a safety inspection and relight appliances.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Busà Photography and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Jose A. Bernat Bacete and Getty Images

LOCAL NEWS: 2,500 Columbia Gas Customers in Elyria to Lose Gas Temporarily was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

