Oh No! This is the type of stuff that fire officials warn us about! A Dayton, Ohio man was severely injured when his home exploded after he attempted to light the pilot on his water heater, according to ABC6OnYourSide.com

He was rushed to a local hospital. No word on his condition. Three other people escaped the home without injury. Dayton Fire Department says they had to let the house burn after the roof collapsed.

“We let that fire burn through the roof in the rear of the structure because it had been collapsed, it was an unsafe structure, we couldn’t put anyone inside to put the fire, so we had to let it burn the roof off so we could put it out,” said District Chief Rennes Bowers.

Dayton House Explodes After Man Attempts to Light Water Heater was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

