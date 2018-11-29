CLOSE
Columbus
HomeColumbus

Dayton House Explodes After Man Attempts to Light Water Heater

Leave a comment

Oh No! This is the type of stuff that fire officials warn us about! A Dayton, Ohio man was severely injured when his home exploded after he attempted to light the pilot on his water heater, according to ABC6OnYourSide.com

US-WEATHER-FIRES-CALIFORNIA

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

He was rushed to a local hospital. No word on his condition. Three other people escaped the home without injury. Dayton Fire Department says they had to let the house burn after the roof collapsed.

“We let that fire burn through the roof in the rear of the structure because it had been collapsed, it was an unsafe structure, we couldn’t put anyone inside to put the fire, so we had to let it burn the roof off so we could put it out,” said District Chief Rennes Bowers.

 

Dayton House Explodes After Man Attempts to Light Water Heater was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close