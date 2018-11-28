Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!
All students, faculty and staff at Texas Southern University were told toe evacuate campus, including all dorms on Wednesday due to a bomb threat.
Houston Police confirmed that it was a bomb threat made on campus and the school tweeted out they received word from HPD that a threat had been made toward the school. News quickly spread on social media with some students wondering if they could retrieve their cars from dormitories and more.
All classes were canceled on Wednesday. More on this story as it develops.
Texas Southern University Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat, Classes Canceled was originally published on theboxhouston.com