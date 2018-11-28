SPORTS: Cavs Reportedly Send Kyle Korver to Utah in Exchange for Alec Burks and Future Draft Picks

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – It appears Cavs guard Kyle Korver is packing his bags and moving to Utah.
ESPN reporter and NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski issued the report Wednesday evening via Twitter:
According to “Woj,” the Cavs will also receive 6-foot-6-inch guard Alec Burks.
