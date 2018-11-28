CLOSE
Cleveland
HomeCleveland

SPORTS: Cavs Reportedly Send Kyle Korver to Utah in Exchange for Alec Burks and Future Draft Picks

Leave a comment

” data-medium-file=”https://ronewzakcleveland.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/14837043152095.jpg?quality=99&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronewzakcleveland.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/14837043152095.jpg?quality=99&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-3734214″ src=”https://ronewzakcleveland.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/14837043152095.jpg?w=1024&quality=99&strip=all alt=”New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks” width=”1024″ height=”683″ /> Source: Scott Cunningham / Getty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – It appears Cavs guard Kyle Korver is packing his bags and moving to Utah.

ESPN reporter and NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski issued the report Wednesday evening via Twitter:

According to “Woj,” the Cavs will also receive 6-foot-6-inch guard Alec Burks.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of G Fiume and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Scott Cunningham and Getty Images

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

SPORTS: Cavs Reportedly Send Kyle Korver to Utah in Exchange for Alec Burks and Future Draft Picks was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close