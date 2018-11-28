SPORTS: Cavs Reportedly Send Kyle Korver to Utah in Exchange for Alec Burks and Future Draft Picks

” data-medium-file=”https://ronewzakcleveland.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/14837043152095.jpg?quality=99&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronewzakcleveland.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/14837043152095.jpg?quality=99&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-3734214″ src=”https://ronewzakcleveland.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/14837043152095.jpg?w=1024&quality=99&strip=all alt=”New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks” width=”1024″ height=”683″ /> Source: Scott Cunningham / Getty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – It appears Cavs guard Kyle Korver is packing his bags and moving to Utah.

ESPN reporter and NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski issued the report Wednesday evening via Twitter:

Utah will send two future second-round picks to the Cavs for Korver, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/lismhVt0JH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 28, 2018

According to “Woj,” the Cavs will also receive 6-foot-6-inch guard Alec Burks.

