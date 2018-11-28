CLOSE
Columbus
Ohio Thanksgiving Travel Deaths at a Low!

Good News Ohioans!! You were super safe on the roadways this Thanksgiving travel season. The results are in and Ohio Thanksgiving travel deaths are at its lowest since 1991.

According to the State Highway Patrol, sadly, six people were killed in Ohio traffic crashes over the holiday. The upside is that’s the lowest number of traffic fatalities for that travel period in 27 years. Trooper where on their jobs though, they arrested 502 drivers for operating a vehicle while impaired. They also made 257 drug arrests and issued 1,538 safety belt violations.

