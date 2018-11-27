CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – The ceasing of production at the Lordstown General Motors plant will have a serious impact on Ohio. It’s not just the local workforce that’s affected, though.
“The spinoff from this plant is what’s amazing,” said Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill in a phone interview with Cleveland 19 News. “You know, all the sub-suppliers, all the other suppliers across Ohio who do supply for this plant, so you know, it isn’t just GM Lordstown. It’s a vast array of businesses being affected.”
That could include local suppliers. The Parma Metal Center is part of GM, and it employs over 1,300 people locally. Company representatives confirmed they do supply materials to Lordstown. However, they could not tell us how much or what kind of impact the shuttering of Lordstown would have on their bottom line.
We checked the GM website, which says the Parma Metal Center has nearly 40 clients all across North America. It’s not clear that the Lordstown plant would have a serious impact on their operations.
READ MORE: Cleveland19.com
Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jeff Swensen and Getty Images
LOCAL NEWS: How Northeast Ohio Could Feel the Effects of the Lordstown GM Plant Closing was originally published on wzakcleveland.com