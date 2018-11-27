” data-medium-file=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/84836703.jpg?quality=99&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/84836703.jpg?quality=99&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignnone size-medium wp-image-2390632″ src=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/84836703.jpg?w=300&quality=99&strip=all alt=”GM CEO Rick Wagoner Discusses The Company’s Plan For Viability” width=”300″ height=”211″ /> Source: Bill Pugliano / Getty

Word has gotten around about the massive layoffs that General Motors will make within the next few months and Ohio politicians are not happy about it.

General Motors’ decision to slash 14,700 jobs will impact a factory near Youngstown. The plant in Lordstown is among five North American Plants up for closure, according to the announcement GM made Monday.

Ohio Governor John Kasich said the state has set up job centers to help employees find new work. According to ABC6OnYourSide.com, Governor Kasich said, “Lordstown has been part of the GM family for more than 50 years so it’s painful to see this happen to the plant’s workers, their families, and the community. “We’ll work with GM to see if anything can be done to preserve a future for the plant.”

GM’s layoffs Upset Ohio Politicians was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web: