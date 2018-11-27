CLOSE
Columbus
HomeColumbus

GM’s layoffs Upset Ohio Politicians

Leave a comment

” data-medium-file=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/84836703.jpg?quality=99&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/84836703.jpg?quality=99&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignnone size-medium wp-image-2390632″ src=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/84836703.jpg?w=300&quality=99&strip=all alt=”GM CEO Rick Wagoner Discusses The Company’s Plan For Viability” width=”300″ height=”211″ /> Source: Bill Pugliano / Getty

Word has gotten around about the massive layoffs that General Motors will make within the next few months and Ohio politicians are not happy about it.

General Motors’ decision to slash 14,700 jobs will impact a factory near Youngstown. The plant in Lordstown is among five North American Plants up for closure, according to the announcement GM made Monday.

Ohio Governor John Kasich said the state has set up job centers to help employees find new work. According to ABC6OnYourSide.com, Governor Kasich said, “Lordstown has been part of the GM family for more than 50 years so it’s painful to see this happen to the plant’s workers, their families, and the community. “We’ll work with GM to see if anything can be done to preserve a future for the plant.”

GM’s layoffs Upset Ohio Politicians was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close