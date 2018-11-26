SPORTS: Browns Destroy Bengals 35-20

” data-medium-file=”https://ronewzakcleveland.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15432672366413.jpg?quality=99&strip=all&w=200&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronewzakcleveland.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15432672366413.jpg?quality=99&strip=all&w=683&strip=all class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-3838216″ src=”https://ronewzakcleveland.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15432672366413.jpg?w=683&quality=99&strip=all alt=”Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals” width=”683″ height=”1024″ /> Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Browns’ win in Cincinnati Sunday means Cleveland could get out of the bottom of the AFC North.

The Browns entered Sunday’s game coming off a bye week and a big win against the Falcons and the Bengals arrived fresh off two losses.

The Browns scored a touchdown on the opening drive when running back Nick Chubb rushed 1-yard.

Then, they held the Bengals to a field goal and then blocked the kick. Afterwards, the Browns drove the ball right back to the end zone and wide receiver Antonio Callaway scored a touchdown on a 13-yard pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Browns led the Bengals 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Browns continued to increase their lead in the start of the second quarter. Tight end David Njoku scored a touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Mayfield.

Then, Cleveland recovered a Bengals fumble and scored again. Chubb scored a touchdown on a pass from Mayfield for 14-yards. The Browns led 28-0 at this point.

However, the Bengals did manage to put points on the board before the end of the first half. Quarterback Andy Dalton threw a 2-yard pass to wide receiver John Ross for goal, raising the score 28-7, where it remained at the end of the second quarter.

The Browns continued to dominate as they were first to score during the second half. Mayfield threw a 6-yard pass to tight end Darren Fells for goal. The Browns continued to lead the Bengals, now 35-7.

Then, Bengals’ Dalton suffered an injury to his right thumb and was taken to the locker room where he was later declared out of the game.

However, the Bengals backup quarterback, Jeff Driskel, found wide receiver Tyler Boyd for a touchdown on a 28-yard pass, raising the score 35-14, where it remained until the end of the third quarter.

The Bengals pushed to decrease the Browns lead as they entered the fourth quarter. Bengals’ quarterback Jeff Driskel scored a touchdown on a 2-yard rush.

The score was 35-20 and remained there until the end of the game.

The Browns were victorious over the Bengals in their first win on the road since week 5 of the 2015 season. Mayfield said in a tweet, that Sunday’s win was for the “best fans in The Land.”

