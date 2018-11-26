LORDSTOWN, Ohio – The General Motors plant in Lordstown will stop production in March of 2019, according to sources who confirmed the news to WKBN.
Back in June, nearly 600 employees at the plant opted to retire early or accept a buyout after the company announced the elimination of the second shift.
GM is slashing 14,700 factory and white-collar jobs in North America. The company may also close five factories, according to the Associated Press.
Opened in 1966, Lordstown’s once-bustling factory already lost two of its three shifts and 3,000 union jobs since the beginning of last year, according to WKBN.
READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Jeff Swensen and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of MCT and Getty Images
LOCAL NEWS: General Motors Closing Lordstown Plant was originally published on wzakcleveland.com