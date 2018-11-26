CLOSE
Little Known Black History Facts
HomeLittle Known Black History Facts

Little Known Black History Facts: National Medical Association

Leave a comment

The National Medical Association was founded on November 26, 1895 in Atlanta, Ga. Today it is known as the National Medical Association, and it is the oldest and largest organization representing African-American physicians and patients.

Though early documentation is sparse, it is known that Black doctors found themselves shut out by Jim Crow laws and other racist practices. When the American Medical Association froze out Black doctors, it provided the impetus for the creation of the National Negro Medical Association.

The group’s charter members gathered at the Cotton States and International Exposition in 1895. That group appointed Dr. Robert F. Boyd of Nashville and Dr. Daniel Hale Williams of Chicago as the association’s first president and vice president respectively.

Dr. Boyd and Dr. Miles Lynk of Memphis invited the professionals who attended the expos to meet at the First Congregational Church in Atlanta, and the National Negro Medical Association was now official.

In the early days of the association, the group struggled to grow membership despite the increasing numbers of Black physicians. By the turn of the century, the group renamed itself the National Medical Association but membership recruitment remained a struggle.

But in 1909, the association published its first medical journal edited by Dr. Charles V. Roman and membership swelled. By 1928, 2,000 of the nation’s 4,000 Black physicians were members of the NMA.

Today, the NMA represents 30,000 physicians and their patients. Dr. Niva Lubin-Johnson of Chicago serves as the NMA’s 119th president. The NMA is based in Silver Spring, Md., just outside of Washington, D.C.

 

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

 

 

 

black doctors. black organizations , Little Known Black History Fact

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close