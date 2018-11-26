Houston Area Home Brings ‘Sicko Mode’ To Christmas Lights Display [VIDEO]

Frankie To-ong is back at it for Christmas.

In 2017, To-ong’s house went viral with his Christmas lights display doubling as a tribute to Houston hip-hop classics. Records such as “Down South,” “25 Lighters,” “Grillz,” “Southside” and “Tops Drop” all played as lyrics read out on screen.

Well, it seems like To-ong and his Spring neighborhood just added Travis Scott to his list of Houston hip-hop classics. “Sicko Mode” is now the latest add-on for the former DJ and IT specialist, who still won’t reveal the exact location of his house out of respect to his neighbors.

When it’s Christmas time in the H … you know that one house has to stunt on everybody. 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/TVt6htNfFJ — KBXX 97.9 The Box (@979TheBox) November 25, 2018

