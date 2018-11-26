CLOSE
Cleveland
BROWNS: Baker Mayfield Wants No Part of Hue Jackson Reunion

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

CINCINNATI – Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson wanted to congratulate quarterback Baker Mayfield after the Browns win, Mayfield, on the other hand, did not appear interested.

Jackson was fired from the Browns last month.

The Bengals hired Jackson two weeks ago.

The Browns beat the Bengals 35-20.

After the game, Jackson attempted to shake Mayfield’s hand and give him a hug, but Mayfield seemed disinterested.

“I didn’t feel like talking. I mean he left Cleveland and goes down to Cincinnati. It was just somebody in our locker room asking us to play for him and then goes to a different team that we play twice a year. Everybody can have their spin on it but that’s how I feel,” Mayfield said. “There’s no hate but it’s a rivalry and that’s just how I’m gonna treat it. That’s how our team should treat it too.”

 

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

BROWNS: Baker Mayfield Wants No Part of Hue Jackson Reunion was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

