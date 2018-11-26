Baker Mayfield Claps Back at ‘First Take’ Following The Panel’s Disingenuous Comment on Him

” data-medium-file=”https://ronewzakcleveland.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/1543269820135.jpg?quality=99&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronewzakcleveland.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/1543269820135.jpg?quality=99&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-3838232″ src=”https://ronewzakcleveland.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/1543269820135.jpg?w=1024&quality=99&strip=all alt=”NFL: NOV 25 Browns at Bengals” width=”1024″ height=”683″ /> Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

CLEVELAND – Baker Mayfield fired back at Stephen A. Smith and Damien Woody after they called out the quarterback for taking shots at former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson.

Jackson was fired from the Browns last month and joined the Bengals two weeks later.

After Sunday’s game against the Bengals, Jackson attempted to shake Mayfield’s hand and give him a hug, but Mayfield seemed disinterested.

On Monday’s First Take, Smith and Woody said Mayfield “mistreated Hue Jackson” and compared Jackson going to the Bengals to being the same as Mayfield leaving Texas Tech for Oklahoma University.

In an Instagram post, the show made a comment saying “Baker Mayfield needs to grow up.”

Screenshot of First Take’s Instagram’s post and Mayfield‘s response.

Mayfield saw the post and commented saying “Not even comparable…I didn’t lose 30+ games be fake and then do that…I wasn’t gonna have a scholarship. Good try though buddy.”

