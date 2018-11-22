CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – Three people were shot at a barbershop on the city’s east side around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting happened at Champions Barber Shop at 14806 St. Clair Avenue.

One victim was reportedly shot in the neck.

Two victims are being treated at University Hospital, the third victim is at Euclid Hospital.

Cleveland police are looking for the suspects.

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of Haosi Chen / EyeEm and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Historical and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Facebook and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

LOCAL NEWS: Shooting at East Side Barbershop was originally published on wzakcleveland.com