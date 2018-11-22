LOCAL NEWS: Shooting at East Side Barbershop

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – Three people were shot at a barbershop on the city’s east side around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
The shooting happened at Champions Barber Shop at 14806 St. Clair Avenue.
One victim was reportedly shot in the neck.
Two victims are being treated at University Hospital, the third victim is at Euclid Hospital.
Cleveland police are looking for the suspects.
