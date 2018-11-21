CLOSE
Cleveland
HomeCleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Will Be FREE on Thanksgiving!!!

Leave a comment
CEOGC Family Day at the Zoo 2015

Source: Austin Sims / A. Simms

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo says it is thanking the community by offering free admission to the zoo on Thanksgiving Day — November 22, 2018.

The zoo says in addition to free entry, guests will also be able to enjoy animal-enrichment activities.

The zoo will be be open on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to its website.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of the Akron Beacon Journal and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Austin Sims and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Sam Sylk in the studio

In The Studio with Sam Sylk [PHOTOS]

32 photos Launch gallery

In The Studio with Sam Sylk [PHOTOS]

Continue reading In The Studio with Sam Sylk [PHOTOS]

In The Studio with Sam Sylk [PHOTOS]

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Will Be FREE on Thanksgiving!!! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close