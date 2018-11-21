LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Will Be FREE on Thanksgiving!!!

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo says it is thanking the community by offering free admission to the zoo on Thanksgiving Day — November 22, 2018.

The zoo says in addition to free entry, guests will also be able to enjoy animal-enrichment activities.

The zoo will be be open on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to its website.

The Zoo is thanking the community by offering FREE entry to all visitors tomorrow, November 22. In addition to free admission, guests will be able to enjoy animal enrichment activities across the Zoo. https://t.co/BaxDzQ4KkZ 🦌 #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/zqyMoYYsAw — Cleveland Zoo (@clemetzoo) November 21, 2018

