CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo says it is thanking the community by offering free admission to the zoo on Thanksgiving Day — November 22, 2018.
The zoo says in addition to free entry, guests will also be able to enjoy animal-enrichment activities.
The zoo will be be open on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to its website.
READ MORE: Fox8.com
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of the Akron Beacon Journal and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Austin Sims and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
In The Studio with Sam Sylk [PHOTOS]
32 photos Launch gallery
In The Studio with Sam Sylk [PHOTOS]
1. Sam Sylk in the studioSource:wzak 1 of 32
2. Sam Sylk in the studioSource:wzak 2 of 32
3. Sam Sylk in the studioSource:wzak 3 of 32
4. Sam Sylk in the studioSource:wzak 4 of 32
5. Sam Sylk in the studioSource:wzak 5 of 32
6. Sam Sylk in the studioSource:wzak 6 of 32
7. Sam Sylk in the studioSource:wzak 7 of 32
8. Sam Sylk in the studioSource:wzak 8 of 32
9. dr. ian sam sylkSource:wzak 9 of 32
10. sam sylk tony rockSource:wzak 10 of 32
11. Mickhal Garrett father of little AniyaSource:in studio wzak 931wzak 11 of 32
12. lalah hathaway sam sylk wzakSource:lalah hathaway sam sylk wzak 12 of 32
13. sam sylk in studioSource:sam sylk in studio 13 of 32
14. sam sylk studioSource:sam sylk studio wzak 14 of 32
15.Source: 15 of 32
16.Source: 16 of 32
17.Source: 17 of 32
18.Source: 18 of 32
19.Source: 19 of 32
20.Source: 20 of 32
21.Source: 21 of 32
22.Source: 22 of 32
23.Source: 23 of 32
24.Source: 24 of 32
25.Source: 25 of 32
26.Source: 26 of 32
27.Source: 27 of 32
28.Source: 28 of 32
29.Source: 29 of 32
30.Source: 30 of 32
31.Source: 31 of 32
32.Source: 32 of 32
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Will Be FREE on Thanksgiving!!! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com