Columbus DUI Task Force Increasing Patrol

Make sure you drink responsibly this Thanksgiving weekend Columbus! Franklin County’s DUI Task Force is increasing patrols just in time for the holiday.

According to ABC6OnYourSide.com, the task force is comprised of dozens of Central Ohio police including Bexley Police, Columbus Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Hilliard Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Upper Arlington Police, and Westerville Police.

They are warning you to travel safely, watch your speed, wear your seatbelt and no distractive driving. Drink responsibly and make sure you have a designated driver. Happy Holidays!

