CLOSE
Columbus
HomeColumbus

Columbus DUI Task Force Increasing Patrol

Leave a comment
A tray of blue drinks

Source: Jena Cumbo / Getty

Make sure you drink responsibly this Thanksgiving weekend Columbus! Franklin County’s DUI Task Force is increasing patrols just in time for the holiday.

Sheriff's badge on dark background

Source: Getty

According to ABC6OnYourSide.com, the task force is comprised of dozens of Central Ohio police including Bexley Police, Columbus Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Hilliard Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Upper Arlington Police, and Westerville Police.

They are warning you to travel safely, watch your speed, wear your seatbelt and no distractive driving. Drink responsibly and make sure you have a designated driver. Happy Holidays!

 

 

 

Columbus DUI Task Force Increasing Patrol was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close