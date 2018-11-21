J.R. Smith has been expressing lately how unhappy he has been with his team and even requested to be traded earlier this season. The Cavaliers have finally responded by letting him go.

According to the Associated Press, the team announced Tuesday that Smith ““will no longer be with the team as the organization works with JR and his representation regarding his future.”

The team isn’t having the best luck this season, Coach Tyronn Lue was fired last month and Kevin Love is on the bench indefinitely because of a foot surgery.

Cavaliers and J.R. Smith Parting Ways was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

