Police in Madison County, Ohio seize Approximately 1.2 million dollars worth of Marijuana. The police found about 250 pounds during a traffic stop. State police stopped a truck for speeding on 70 east.They had said to seen signs of criminal Activity.

Once the offender was puled over they had a K-9 unit Search his vehicle.To then find the 250 pound of marijuana to the registered Indiana Plates.

A 23 year old, from California was indicted on the charges. He can face up to 8 years in prison and a 15,000 fine for having that much marijuana.

For more information clicker here to visit 10tv.com

Police Seize 1.2 Million Dollars Of Marijuana was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web: