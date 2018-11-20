CLOSE
Police Seize 1.2 Million Dollars Of Marijuana

Reefer madness

Source: Don Bayley / Getty

Police in Madison County, Ohio seize Approximately 1.2 million dollars worth of Marijuana. The police found about 250 pounds during a traffic stop. State police stopped a truck for speeding on 70 east.They had said to seen signs of criminal Activity.

Once the offender was puled over they had a K-9 unit Search his vehicle.To then find the 250 pound of marijuana to the registered Indiana Plates.

A 23 year old, from California was indicted on the charges. He can face up to 8 years in prison and a 15,000 fine for having that much marijuana.

For more information clicker here to visit 10tv.com 

Police Seize 1.2 Million Dollars Of Marijuana was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

