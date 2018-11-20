CLOSE
Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: Marcia Fudge No Longer Pursuing House Speaker Position

Marcia Fudge

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) announced Tuesday that she would no longer pursue the role of Speaker of the House.

She, instead, will devote her time toward voting rights with the support of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-California).

By striking the accord, Pelosi is now positioned to become Speaker.

The announcement comes a day after Fudge drew criticism for her past support of disgraced ex-judge Lance Mason, who is now accused of killing his wife.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of NewsOne

Second Picture Courtesy of Tom Williams and Getty Images

LOCAL NEWS: Marcia Fudge No Longer Pursuing House Speaker Position was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

