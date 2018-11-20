CLOSE
Cleveland
HomeCleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Arson That Killed Mother and Daughter at Mayfield Heights House Investigated

Leave a comment
Outrage In Missouri Town After Police Shooting Of 18-Yr-Old Man

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio– Authorities continue to investigate a house fire in Mayfield Heights that killed a woman and her daughter.

It happened early Tuesday morning on Longwood Road. Fire Chief Bruce Elliott said the investigation points to arson and a K-9 detected possible accelerants at the home, which will be tested.

The victims were identified as 41-year-old Rebecca Pletnewski, an intensive care nurse at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, and 8-year-old Olivia Schneider, a third-grade student at Lander Elementary.

A family member set up a GoFundMe Account for the Pletnewski family. Donations can be made here.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Wheatley and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Scott Olson and Getty Images

Sam Sylk in the studio

In The Studio with Sam Sylk [PHOTOS]

32 photos Launch gallery

In The Studio with Sam Sylk [PHOTOS]

Continue reading In The Studio with Sam Sylk [PHOTOS]

In The Studio with Sam Sylk [PHOTOS]

LOCAL NEWS: Arson That Killed Mother and Daughter at Mayfield Heights House Investigated was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close