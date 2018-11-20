CLOSE
Columbus
Easton Town Center Announces $500M Expansion!

More Shopping and Entertainment Venues are on the Way!

Easton Town Center

Source: nford / Radio One

Just when you think that shopping couldn’t get any better, Easton Town Center has announced a $500 Million dollar expansion!

According to Fox28news.com, the expansion will cover about 16 acres and will feature local and national retailers, breweries, restaurants, entertainment venues, hotels, and public event spaces.  RH Gallery, which is a next-generation design gallery, will be spearheading the new venture.  It is expected to be open before the 2019 holiday season.

Easton Town Center Announces $500M Expansion! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Close