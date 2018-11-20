CLOSE
Cleveland
CDC: Stay Away From All of the Romaine Lettuce Due to E. coli

CDC Warns Consumers Not To Eat Romaine Lettuce Over E Coli Outbreak

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Just days before Thanksgiving, the CDC says consumers should avoid all romaine lettuce due to an E. coli outbreak.

 

The Centers for Disease Control issued a food safety alert on Tuesday warning consumers to avoid all romaine lettuce due to another multi-state E. coli outbreak in the U.S. and Canada.

According to the CDC alert, there have already been 32 reported cases of E. coli linked to this outbreak across 11 states. While the department has yet to pinpoint an exact cause, epidemiologic evidence indicated that romaine lettuce is likely the source of this outbreak.

Thirteen people so far have been hospitalized in the U.S., including one person who developed a type of kidney failure, the alert said. Those infected so far range in age from 7 to 84 years. No deaths have been reported.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has also reported 18 people infected with the same E. coli strain.

The CDC alert, issued just two days before Thanksgiving, said that because no common grower, supplier, distributor, or brand has been identified, consumers should avoid any and all romaine lettuce.

“CDC is advising that consumers not eat any romaine lettuce, and restaurants and retailers not sell any, until we learn more about this outbreak and the source of the contaminated lettuce,” the alert noted.

The CDC advised consumers to throw out any romaine lettuce they have and to wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators where it was stored.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Scott Olson and Getty Images

Close