Thanksgiving Hours for Stores

During the Holidays it can be a struggle to get the last minute items you need. Between the lines and holiday hours it can be misleading when a store will close for the holidays.

The hours for some grocery stores on thanksgiving day will be Giant Eagle 8am to4pm, Kroger 6am to 5pm, Meijer will still be 24 hours, Whole foods 7am to 4 pm, Trader Joes and Aldis will be closed for the holiday, Walmart 6 am to 12 am depending on the store, and Sams club 10 am to 8:30 pm.

We hope you can get all of your last minute items with ease.

For more details at 10TV.com click here

 

