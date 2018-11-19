SPORTS: Condoleezza Rice Says She Is Not Prepared to Take On Browns Head Coach Position

CLEVELAND, Ohio – ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Cleveland Browns are interested in interviewing former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for the head coaching position.
Cleveland Browns General Manager John Dorsey says Rice has not been discussed as a candidate.
In a statement he wrote,
“Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is a great leader, possesses the highest possible character and also happens to be a Browns fan. I have the utmost respect and admiration for all she’s accomplished and was honored to meet her for the first time earlier this season. Our coaching search will be thorough and deliberate, but we are still in the process of composing the list of candidates and Secretary Rice has not been discussed.”
Condoleezza Rice also responded on Facebook. She says she’s not ready to coach, but she would love to call a play or two.
Hue Jackson was fired by the Browns October 29.
