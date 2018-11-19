Roland Martin: The Runoff In Mississippi Is Extremely Important

The runoff in Mississippi between Mike Espy and Cindy Hyde-Smith is Tuesday Nov. 27 and Roland Martin emphasizes the importance.

Derrick Johnson, President/CEO of the NAACP, calls the runoff a “turnout game” meaning, “whoever gets their people back to the polls wins.”

There are typically 40% less voters who come out during runoff elections, but if Black people turn out in similar numbers to what they did in the midterms Espy can win.

The Espy campaign is reaching out to college students and every campus has polling places on campus. Johnson urges college students to, “go to class, go vote, then go back to class.”

