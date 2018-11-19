LOCAL NEWS: Hospice of Western Reserve Employees Get Sick After Consuming Some Brownies

WESTLAKE, Ohio– At least 10 employees of Hospice of Western Reserve became ill after eating brownies that were left in the break room, Westlake police say.
Officers were called to the facility on Hospice Way Friday afternoon for a possible drugging.
Police said a housekeeping employee gave the tray to workers on Thursday, saying she brought them in for everyone.
Over the next few hours, several people ate them and became sick. Two workers went to the hospital for symptoms of paranoia and dizziness, according to police.
“Managers at the facility traced the sickness to the food and suspect employee who then indicated that she had found the brownies while cleaning a patient’s room,” Westlake police said.
