SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio– Former Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Lance Mason was charged on Monday following a crash and deadly stabbing.
Lance Mason, 51, was charged with felonious assault. He remains in the hospital and has not been charged with his ex-wife’s murder. Court documents said Mason is being held without bond.
Officers were called to a home on Chagrin Boulevard in Shaker Heights Saturday morning for a domestic incident. Police said Mason rammed his SUV into a police cruiser, injuring the officer, while fleeing the scene.
Aisha Fraser, 45, was found dead in the driveway. She was a sixth grade teacher at Woodbury Elementary School.
Mason previously spent time in prison for domestic violence for assaulting his then-wife in 2014. Police said he punched, choked and bit her.
After his release, Mason was hired by the city of Cleveland.
On Monday, Mayor Frank Jackson told FOX 8 he stands by the hiring, saying he had no way to predict the future. Jackson said people deserve second changes.
“No, we’re not gonna say that. We’re gonna look at it as a policy. Our policy is second chances unless there is something that would prevent us from doing it. For example, you wouldn’t hire a convicted felon and put them around children. You wouldn’t hire an embezzler and put them in the finance department.”
READ MORE: Fox8.com
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of NewsOne Now and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Urban One Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson Does Not Regret Hiring Former Judge Lance Mason was originally published on wzakcleveland.com