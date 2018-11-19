CLOSE
Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: Aisha Fraser's Uncle Speaks on Her Death and The Status on Her Children

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio – George Fraser is mourning the loss of his niece.

45-year-old Aisha Fraser was killed Saturday in a domestic incident in Shaker Heights.

Her ex-husband, Lance Mason, is in custody. He has not been charged. He had previously been convicted and served prison time for domestic violence and attempted assault involving Aisha Fraser.

Fraser leaves behind two daughters.

George Fraser tells Fox 8 the girls are with a familiar face, Aisha’s best friend. George Fraser says the process has already started for her to adopt them.

“She was a fine human being a great mom and great citizen,” Fraser told Fox 8.

“She was a servant leader, in her attribute she provided people with hope. She was focused on education, culture, commitment to community and she was pure love. This is why so many people loved her and reacted to this tragedy,” George Fraser said.

Aisha Fraser was a 6th grader teacher at Woodbury Elementary School, where they are planning a vigil Monday at 5:30 p.m.

“She will be sorely missed by the school that’s why they set up the Go Fund Me. The money already raised is a testimony to the human being that she was,” George Fraser remarked.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Aisha Fraser’s Uncle Speaks on Her Death and The Status on Her Children was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

