iPraise Live: An Acoustic Set With Maranto [Exclusive Video]

Maranto

Source: Radio One / Radio One

On our latest episode of iPraise Live, we sat down with Maranto to talk about African American men’s health, his latest album and his greatest testimony. Maranto wasn’t shy about talking about his health issues, which almost keep him from ever performing again. After his testimony, Maranto performed his newest single, “Faith Through The Fire.”

This episode was brought to by Ohio Christian University
Ohio Christian University

Source: Ohio Christian / Radio One

 

 

