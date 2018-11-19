News
HomeNewsNational News

Gunman Wounds At Least 4 At Chicago Hospital

Leave a comment

CHICAGO (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday at a Chicago hospital, wounding at least four people, including a police officer and a hospital employee, authorities said.

A police spokesman said the gunman was dead, but it was not immediately clear if he took his own life or was killed by police at Mercy Hospital on the city’s South Side.

A witness named James Gray told reporters that it looked as if the attacker “was turning and shooting people at random.”

The shooting apparently began as the suspect was walking with a woman near a parking lot. He turned and repeatedly shot the woman in the chest. He then entered the hospital and continued firing, Gray said.

Four people were in critical condition, including an officer. At least one of the four was a hospital employee, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area.

A message left for hospital officials was not immediately returned.

Television footage showed several people, including some wearing white coats, walking through a parking lot with their arms up.

Hundreds of police cars, firetrucks and ambulance encircled the hospital. Police blocked off streets in the surrounding neighborhood.

Mercy has a rich history as the city’s first chartered hospital. It began in 1852, when the Sisters of Mercy religious group converted a rooming house. During the Civil War, the hospital treated both Union soldiers and Confederate prisoners of war, according to its website.

PHOTO: AP

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Chicago gunman , Hospital Shooting

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close