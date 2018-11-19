Sergeant Dean Worthington, a former Columbus Police Public Information Officer pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in a court appearance Monday morning, including pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, according to ABC6OnYourSide.com.

Prosecutors say he down and uploaded child pornography to the social media site called “Tumbler” through his cell phone. The Franklin County internet crimes task force says they received a tip from Tumblr in January about a picture depicting possible child pornography. So they tracked the IP address back to Worthington’s residence. Then during a search of his cell phone, found the other images.

According to ABC 6, Worthington will be sentenced on January 10th and could face a maximum of 19 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine on all the charges. The former officer was also labeled as a Tier 2 sex offender and will have to register for the next 25 years.

Former Columbus Police Sergeant pleads guilty to 4 child pornography charges was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

